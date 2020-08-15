Gallantry award for Indian Navy fighter pilot who saved civilians before crash

| By

SOURCE: THE WEEK

In November last year, a MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed during a training sortie in Goa. Both pilots managed to eject from the aircraft, which was damaged by a flock of birds.

On Friday, the government announced the instructor pilot of the aircraft, Captain Mrigank Sheokand, would receive the Nao Sena medal for gallantry on Independence Day. The citation for Sheokand described him as “one of the most experienced pilots of the MiG-29K fleet of the Indian Navy. He is a qualified flying instructor with more than 2,000 hours of total flying experience”.

The citation states, “his brave and selfless decisions in a span of a few seconds alone ensured the safety of numerous civilians’ lives on ground”.

Describing the accident on November 16, 2019, the citation states that the MiG-29K suddenly encounter a huge flock of birds at a height of 1,200 feet as it was climbing after take-off.

“The aircraft took multiple bird hits despite the pilot trying to avoid them, some of which ingested into both its engines resulting in instantaneous and simultaneous failures and fire on both engines. Capt Sheokand immediately took over controls from the trainee pilot and steered the aircraft to gain as much height as possible…”

“With a failed left engine and confirmed fire in right engine as well as on the aircraft accessory gearbox, the pilot realized that he had few seconds in air before it crashed below into the Zuari Oil Reserve and the heavily populated region of South Goa,” the citation states.

The MiG-29K was carrying a fuel tank weighing 2,000kg. While operating procedures stated the fuel tank should be jettisoned in the event of an accident, “Sheokand realized the impending catastrophic ramifications of jettisoning the fully loaded fuel tank into the populated area below and allowing the uncontrolled aircraft to crash into the Zuari Oil reserve.”

“In a calm and composed manner, the officer displayed exemplary presence of mind, superior clarity of thought and extreme selflessness, wherein, he assessed the situation in fraction of seconds and pointed the aircraft towards the only unpopulated barren land within the area before initiating the ejection to save the trainee and himself,” the citation states.

Sheokand was commended for his “outstanding professional/ superior flying skills and presence of mind”.

Soon after the crash, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Sheokand and the trainee pilot, Deepak Yadav. Rajnath tweeted on November 16, “Spoke to the pilots, Capt Mrigank and Deepak Yadav of the MiG-29K which crashed after the take-off from Goa today. It is a matter of great satisfaction that they managed to eject in time and both of them are safe. I pray for their good health and well-being.”

The MiG-29K is the sole fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy operates over 40 MiG-29Ks, which can operate off the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier.

Last month, there were reports the MiG-29K could be deployed for operations in Ladakh.