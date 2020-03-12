Gaganyaan Pilots In Russia Aren’t Getting Salaries Due To Incomplete Paperwork By

ISRO is going full speed ahead with the preparation for its first manned mission into space — Gaganyaan, but it looks like bureaucratic lethargy could cause trouble for the smooth sailing of this mission. As per a recent report by TOI, the four Gaganyaan pilots that have commenced their training in Russia since February 10 haven’t received necessary authorisation documentation due to existing bureaucratic bottlenecks.

According to sources who wish to stay anonymous, the government sanction letter or GSL for the four Indian Air Force pilots hasn’t really been signed and issued yet. Moreover, out of the Rs 4,275 crore that was sanctioned by the government for ISRO, only Rs 1,200 crore has been given to the space agency.

The Union Cabinet in December of 2018 had cleared the total coast of Gaganyaan mission pegged at Rs 10,000 crores.

The source said in a statement to TOI, “Without the GSL, the pilots cannot get their proper salaries, allowances and furnished accommodation in Russia under the rules. Nor can their families join them in Russia. As of now, ISRO is making ad hoc payments to them for their sustenance. The bureaucratic lethargy even for a prestigious national mission like Gaganyaan is simply staggering.”