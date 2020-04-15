From PPE Boxes To Surgical Masks, Indian Armed Forces’ Innovations Bolster Covid Battle

| By

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

Strengthening the fight against COVID-19, the Indian Army and the Indian Navy have been developing their own set of innovations and coming up with their own solutions to effectively combat the pandemic. Some of the innovations by the corps include developing an anti-aerosalisation box in which doctors can conduct tests without being exposed to possibly infected patients, surgical masks using 3D printers, thermal scanners, UV light hand sanitizers, and amongst others.

Multifeed Oxygen Manifolds (MOM)

The Indian Navy took to twitter to share one of its innovations called the Multifeed Oxygen Manifolds (MOM) which can supply Oxygen to six patients at a time. “This enables critical care management to a larger number of COVID patients,” tweeted the Indian Navy.