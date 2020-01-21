From Modi to Imran Khan, Trump’s visit to Delhi holds a victory for all sides

| By

SOURCE: THE PRINT

The Narendra Modi government has unveiled a number of initiatives over the last week, all pointing to the culmination of one big goal: The likely visit of US President Donald Trump to Delhi later in February. First, there was the visit of a group of envoys, including US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, to Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight ago. It is believed that the envoys, including Juster, found the situation in Kashmir far less critical than what they had expected it to be.

Second, New Delhi restored internet services on pre-paid mobile phones in some parts of the union territory, and also seemed to address the concerns raised by the US State Department by releasing some political leaders who have been under “detention” since August 2019.

Also read: US-India trade package finalised, to be signed during Trump’s visit to India this month-end

SCO Summits hold promises

Late last week, Delhi also opened the possibility of inviting Pakistan to the heads of government summit under the aegis of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), likely to be held in the capital in October.

But before that, as members of the China-led eight-nation bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will both be present at the July SCO summit in St Petersburg, Russia. If they shake hands, it could signal to the world the beginning of a thaw. Delhi is certainly wondering how to bring normalcy in ties without compromising its own aggressive position on Pakistan.

But nothing has chuffed the Indian establishment as much as the positive reports emanating from the group of envoys that visited Jammu and Kashmir last week.