From Galwan Valley to Gogra, new satellite images reveal India has driven out China

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) back by five kilometres, new satellite images have revealed. The images show that the Chinese are back behind their line. This comes after troops massed on both sides of the border in recent months in Ladakh and the southwestern Chinese region of Aksai Chin, causing worldwide concerns of a potential escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Private geo-intelligence firm Hawkeye 360 recently reported that satellite imagery from late May showed a buildup on the Chinese side of what appeared to be armed personnel carriers and self-propelled artillery, reported ANI.

Chinese are back behind their line

Talking to Times Now, Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Senior Fellow, IPCS said, “India has pushed back China 5 kilometres which is no joke in mountainous territory.”

New images show pictures of ambulances and Mercedes on the Chinese side indicating that they are now prepared for all eventualities.

As per the images, the Chinese established substantial presence as per the images which showed PLA tents on May 1 and in the second week.

Meanwhile, according to a US intelligence assessment, senior Chinese general authorised his forces to attack Indian troops in the Galwan River valley last week, resulting in a brutal border skirmish.

India, China holding diplomatic talks to ease border tension

The report said that General Zhao Zongqi, head of the Western Theater Command and among the few combat veterans still serving in the People’s Liberation Army, approved the operation. Zhao had previously expressed concerns that China must not appear weak so as to avoid exploitation by the United States and its allies and this face-off was a way to “teach India a lesson.”

While 20 Indian Army personnel from 16 Bihar unit including Commanding Officer Santosh Babu attained martyrdom, China also suffered casualties.

Beijing has consistently declined to reveal the details of the casualties on its side, while the official media editorials have said that China too suffered casualties.