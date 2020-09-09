Fresh Chinese buildup seen on north bank of Pangong Lake day after firing incident

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Afresh buildup of Chinese troops has started on the ridgeline of Finger area on the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh soon after the skirmish on the southern bank on Monday night.

Sources have said there has been an enhancement in deployment and increased activity of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that are clearly visible since Tuesday evening. “Movement of troops, increased numbers and new temporary defences being set up are clearly visible. The increase in deployment by Chinese has been corresponded by the Indian forces,” said a government official privy to the developments.

There has been no violence or faceoff but troops from two sides are in a short range from each other, the sources further added. “They are within clear visible range and Indian troops are keeping a close watch on the activities,” an official added.

Even though the Chinese continue to sit atop Finger 4 ridgeline, the Indian Army as a counter has taken over other heights to put pressure on PLA that is holding on to the heights in Ladakh since the past four months when the standoff started in early May.

Mountain spurs jutting out into the lake at more than 14,000 feet are referred to as fingers.

FRICTION AT FINGER AREAS

The north bank of the lake is divided into 8 fingers that are contested by both sides. India claims Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Finger 8 and had been holding on to area till Finger 4 but in a clear alteration of status quo, the Chinese have been camping at Finger 4 and have set up fortifications between Finger 5 and Finger 8.

On the south of the Pangong Lake that has become the new friction point Indian Army seems be in an advantageous position. The Indian Army has occupied heights that allow it to dominate the Chinese Moldo Garrison and the Spangur Gap under Chinese control. Both India and China lay claim to some of these heights.

One of the most critical heights the Indian Army is manning is the Rechin La, which the Chinese are protesting against.

The Indian Army enjoys a vantage point not just overlooking Chinese army military bases on the south bank of the Pangong Lake, but also has in range the Finger 4 area on the north of the lake.

The focus shifted to the southern bank of the lake that till now had been calm as PLA troops on August 29-30 violated the previous consensus agreed in military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo, the Indian Army said.

The Chinese have been making multiple attempts to dislodge Indian troops from these heights and carried out a similar action on September 7 when they resorted to firing gunshots in the air after facing resistance from the Indian army.