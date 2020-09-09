French Rafale induction ceremony in Ambala Tomorrow

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

French Defence Minister Florence Parly will be attending the formal induction ceremony of India’s recently-acquired Rafale jets in Ambala on September 10.

The first batch of five French Rafale fighter jets is stationed at the Ambala air force base. A delegation of defence manufacturing industry representatives is expected to accompany the French Defence Minister on her visit to India. She is also likely to have a separate meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The first five Rafale jets included three single-seaters and two twin-seater jets which arrived in India on July 29, flying from Mérignac in France via the UAE.

The seven pilots who flew the jets were welcomed by Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria as they landed in Ambala.

It was an 8,500-km journey from Merignac in southern France to Ambala after a layover for the night in UAE.

The first squadron of Rafale jets will operate from Ambala — one of the most strategically-located airbases that also houses the Jaguars and Mig 21s.

Many feel the strategic location, technical facilities like a strong air defence system and upgraded infrastructure make Ambala the most suited base for the Rafale.

36 Rafale jets comprising two squadrons will become a part of the Indian Air Force in the next two years.

While the first squadron will be operational from Ambala on the Western sector, the other one will come up in Hashimara in West Bengal to combat the escalating Chinese threat.

In a government-to-government agreement in 2016, India decided to buy 36 Rafales from France at a cost of Rs 59,000 crores. This triggered a political storm with the opposition accusing the government of striking the deal at an inflated price. However, the charges were overridden when the Supreme Court quashed the demand for a probe in the deal.

The Rafale is considered an omni-role aircraft, which means it can carry out at least four missions in one sortie simultaneously.

The induction of the jets is considered to be a major boost to India’s air defence.