France hasn’t let China play procedural games on Kashmir, ties with Pakistan at historic low: Macron’s advisor

In a big boost for India, France has said that Paris hasn’t let China play procedural games regarding Kashmir and slammed Pakistan in regards to terrorism. Emmanuel Bonne, French President Emmanuel Macron’s top advisor, said that his country has always supported India over Kashmir issue and never minced words.

“Whether it be on Kashmir, we’ve been supportive of India in the security concern. We haven’t let the Chinese play any kind of procedural games. When it comes to the Himalayas, check our statements, they are perfectly clear. What we say publicly, we say it to the Chinese privately.

There is no ambiguity,” he said while speaking at an event in the national capital.

While calling on China to be less aggressive, he called on China to respect international rules and play by the rule book.

“We want China to respect certain rules, we want China to be less aggressive, we want China to understand that we are present in the field, willing and able to defend our interests,” he said.

Macron’s top advisor urged the international community to be strong to stop Beijing from developing another set of norms and principles and formulate a global proposal which forces ‘Dragon’ to work within the same framework as other countries.

Bonne said if China doesn’t play according to the global rule book, certain consequences could be drawn from it.

Relations with Pakistan at ‘historic low’: France

While slamming Pakistan on the issue of terrorism, Macron’s top advisor acknowledged that the relations between France and Pakistan are at a ‘historic low’.

Bonne’s statement comes on the backdrop of a spate of terror attack in France last year.

An 18-year-old man of Chechen origin beheaded a 47-year-old teacher who had shown students cartoons of Prophet Muhammad taken from the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine.

Three people had died in a knife attack at a church in Nice on October 29. Macron had termed the incident as an “Islamist terrorist attack”.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had then attacked the French President, saying that he had “chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims”.

He praised and thanked India for raising its voice against terrorism and expressing solidarity during the terror attacks.