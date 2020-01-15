France consistent on Kashmir being a bilateral issue between India, Pakistan: Sources

SOURCE: AFP

France to oppose a fresh request by member country for discussion on Kashmir in UNSC (United Nations Security Council), according to French diplomatic sources. Adding that, France’s consistent position has been that Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally between India and Pakistan.

The French government had earlier said that France was closely following the situation in Kashmir and noted that the issue was discussed during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron recently.