France assigns India second batch of fighter jets

SOURCE: NEWSTRACK

France has handed over the second batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets to India. These jets are currently in France and will reach India in October. The aircraft will be deployed at the Kalikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal, which will monitor the eastern border adjoining China.

Giving information about the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuelle Lenin has said that the second batch of Rafale fighter jets has been handed over to India. These aircraft are currently in France. It is now to be determined when the Indian Airforce will bring the aircraft to India. He has said, “Indian Air Force pilots are excellent”. Due to the escalation between India and China, it is very important for India to get the second batch of Rafale because these aircraft are able to fly easily even at low temperatures.

The first batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets arriving in India has undergone more than 250 hours of flying and field firing tests. These jets have been included in 17 Golden Arrow squads in Ambala. China’s Chengdu J-20 and Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter jets were compared to the Rafale fighter jets of India, but these two planes are far behind Rafael. The Chinese J-20 aircraft is a role stealth fighter. Therefore Rafael fighter jets can be used for many purposes.