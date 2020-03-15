Four Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Anantnag: Police

SOURCE: PTI

Security forces today killed four terrorists in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. The forces cordoned off the area in the morning and launched a search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorist there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces. Four of them were killed in the encounter in Dialgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a police official said.

Further details are awaited, the official said.