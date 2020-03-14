Four Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Four Naxals, three of them collectively carrying cash rewards of Rs 15 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. While three hardcore ultras, including a couple, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials in Sukma district, a woman Naxal quit the banned outfit in Bastar district, a senior police official here said.

Of the three surrendered Naxals in Sukma, Kartami Vaga alias Badal was active as deputy commander of Maoists’ platoon number 26 and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, he said. Badal was allegedly involved in several attacks on police personnel, including Burkapal ambush, wherein 25 CRPF personnel were killed in 2017, he said. His wife Madkam Kamli, who was commander of Maoists training team and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, surrendered along with him, he said.

Another cadre, identified as Madkam Beeju, was a member of section ‘B’ of Maoist platoon number 24, the official said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head.

The woman cadre, identified as Sukhmati alias Jyoti (22), who surrendered before police in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district, had been active in Barsoor Area Committee of Maoists since the last 10 years, he said.

“The surrendered Naxals said they were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology and their anti-people activities. At the same time, they also expressed that they were impressed bysurrenderand rehabilitation policy of the state government,” he added.

Cash of Rs 10,000 was also given to Jyoti as encouragement money and they all will be provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.