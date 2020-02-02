Four Injured In Grenade Attack On Security Personnel In Srinagar

SOURCE: NDTV

Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists this afternoon at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, police said.Two civilians and two security personnel were injured when terrorists threw a grenade at them and it exploded, Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The terrorists were reportedly targeting some personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Pratap Park in the heart of the city, which has been under severe restrictions since centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last year.

Today’s explosion caused panic among locals in the area, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as Sunday market, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. The area has been cordoned off.

In a similar incident, a 16-year-old boy was injured last month when terrorists threw a grenade at CRPF troops in old Srinagar, news agency ANI had reported.Last year, one person was killed and over two dozen people were injured in three grenade attacks in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir within two weeks between October 26 and November 5.

Security personnel have been on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir ever since its special status under Article 370 of constitution was scrapped through a presidential order on August 5 last year. The state was formally bifurcated into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — on October 31.