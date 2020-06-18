Four civilians martyred in another Indian ceasefire violation along LoC : Pakistani Media

| By

SOURCE: TRIBUNE PK

In yet another ceasefire violation, four civilians, including a woman, were martyred while another sustained injuries when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said that the Indian soldiers violated the ceasefire agreement in Nikial and Bagsar Sector, “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.”Indian ceasefire violations have witnessed a surge since August 5 last year when New Delhi abrogated the special status of Indian Jammu and Kashmir .

In 2020, India has so far committed over 1,100 truce violations. In response to Indian allegations of targeting “launch pads” across the LoC, last month Pakistan had formally asked the United Nations to obtain information from New Delhi over its allegations. Aisha Farooqui, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called on the UN to task UNMOGIP to validate Indian claims of “infiltration attempts” and targeting launch pads on the Pakistani side of the border along LoC.