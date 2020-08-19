Four arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, arms and ammunitions recovered

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Security forces arrested four persons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday (August 19) and have recovered four grenades and 100 rounds of AK-47 from their possession.

“Security forces arrested four persons identified as Imitiyaz Ahmad Dar, Parvaiz Ahmad Kumar, Sajad Ahmad Dhobi and Shahid Manzoor, all residents of district Shopian and recovered four grenades and 100 rounds of AK-47 from them. Case has been registered for further investigation,” said a police officer.

Arms and ammunitions were also recovered from Srinagar Padshabagh area where a cordon and search was launched after a tip-off of presence of terrorists. A police officer said, “Hand grenade and pistol recovered during CASO in Budshah Nagar, Azad Basti Natipora in Srinagar.” The operation was called off after the recovery of arms and ammunitions.

On August 13, security forces busted a terrorist hideout during search operation at Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (August 13).

The terrorist hideout was busted by security forces during cordon and search operation in Barsoo village of Awantipora. Several incriminating materials, including 1918 AK 47 rounds, two hand grenades, one Ubgl thrower, four Ubgl grenades, half a bag of ammonium nitrate like substance, five gelatin sticks and crude pipe bomb were recovered from the hideout. Security forces had also recovered Rs 5400, food items, utensils, gas stoves, gas cylinder and other materials from the hideout.