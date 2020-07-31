Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s Detention under Public Safety Act Extended by 3 Months

SOURCE: NEWS18

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended the detention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti by three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Mufti was among hundreds of people and political leaders in the state who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, on August 5 last year.

The current detention order of the former chief minister was expiring on August 5. The PDP confirmed the decision through a tweet.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, Mufti will continue to remain under detention for another three months at her official residence at Fairview Bungalow, which has been declared a subsidiary jail.”The law enforcing agencies have recommended further extension in the period of detention and on examination, the same is considered to be necessary,” the order said.

Most of the other mainstream politicians, including Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, have been released from custody.

Mufti was initially detained on August 5 last year. Having spent over eight months in detention at two government facilities designated as sub-jails, she was shifted to her home on April 7 in partial relief.