Focused On Restoring J&K Special Status, “Youth With Me”: Mehbooba Mufti

| By

SOURCE: PTI

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she would go to any extent to safeguard the future of the young women and men of Jammu and Kashmir by striving for the restoration of the erstwhile state’s special status.

“We have lived our lives… Now we have to think about the youth and their children. We can go to any extent to safeguard the future of our youth,” Ms Mufti told reporters after a convention organised by the PDP’s youth wing in Srinagar.

The former chief minister said while her party had battled against alleged excesses committed by the task force of police and surrendered terrorists in the past, it would now focus on the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have fought battles against (alleged excesses of) special task force (of Police) and surrendered militants. Our present battle is for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special position and resolution of the Kashmir issue. The youth are with me in this battle. Their support has encouraged me,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said it has been her party’s stand that Jammu and Kashmir should not be a cause of confrontation but a bridge between India and its neighbours.

“It was dream of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed that Jammu and Kashmir should be a bridge between India and its neighbours. The Centre will finally have to follow this principle,” she added.

Asked if the atmosphere was conducive for holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba said, “Election is not a priority for me.”In August last year, the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir”s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into union territories.