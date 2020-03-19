FOC SP-22 almost ready: HAL

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK/ IMAGE CREDIT : Anantha Krishnan M

Day after the first flight of the first Final operational clearance (FOC) configured Tejas fighter aircraft, SP21, HAL officials have confirmed to media that the second FOC jet SP-22 is almost ready and soon Ground trials will begin followed by Low Speed and High-Speed Taxi flight and first flight by end of March.

HAL officials also confirmed that SP-23 and SP-24 will be ready for first flight in May later this year and SP-25, SP-26, SP-27, and SP-28 will have its first flight by end of this year and SP-29, SP-30 and SP-31 which are already on the assembly jigs and at advance stage of assembly at the production line will be ready for the first flight by end of March 2021 next year said informed source close to idrw.org.

HAL was supposed to deliver the first four FOC (SP-21-SP-24) by end of March but that has been now revised due to technical issues with the upgradation but HAL plans to meet the target of 8 LCA-Tejas aircraft production target for the first time in the FY-2020-21.