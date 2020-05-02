Fly-pasts by fighter jets, lit up warships in military plan to honour Covid-19 warriors

| By

SOURCE: HT

India’s chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that the armed forces will show their gratitude to the country’s corona warriors on May 3 by performing a raft of activities including fly-pasts, lighting of warships and displays by army bands.

Briefing reporters in South Block in the presence of the three service chiefs, Rawat said military helicopters will shower petals over Covid-19 hospitals and the armed forces will lay wreath at the police memorial to show support for corona warriors, including doctors, nurses and police personnel, who have been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.

Rawat said the Indian Air Force’s fighter jets and transport planes will carry out fly-pasts across the length and breadth of the country, from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and Dibrugarh to Kutch. (The United States is also carrying out fly-pasts over several of its cities as a tribute to people leading the fight against the coronavirus).

Rawat said the show of gratitude will involve lighting of Indian warships near the shores and mounted band performances outside Covid-19 hospitals in every district of the country.

General Rawat acknowledged the contribution of healthcare workers, policemen, home guards personnel, sanitation workers, delivery boys and the media amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He said, “We also cannot forget the people of the nation who have adhered to government guidelines on social distancing, wearing masks, ensuring proper hygiene…And when the government gave a call for ringing bells or lighting houses, our nation stood together.” Rawat added that the country had demonstrated the resilience to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

The military’s plan to honour frontline workers on May 3 was finalised at a meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, a government official said. The meeting was attended by the national security adviser, the CDS and the three service chiefs.

The armed forces are working on a war footing to handle the pandemic — setting up dedicated hospitals, flying medical supplies, operating quarantine facilities and playing a key role in evacuating Indian nationals from other countries.

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said the government has asked the navy to stay ready to evacuate Indian nationals from Gulf countries. He said warships were ready to carry out the evacuation and would swing into action after getting the go ahead.

As reported by Hindustan Times on April 29, the navy has kept three warships on standby to bring back thousands of Indian nationals struck in the Gulf countries as New Delhi works towards implementing a challenging evacuation plan that will also include special flights.