Five vehicles in Kashmir seized, cops say they were ‘proceeds of terrorism’

Jammu and Kashmir’s director general of police (DGP), Dilbag Singh gave an approval for seizure of five vehicles, used in terror crimes in different parts of Kashmir, during counter-terrorism operations after it was established that they were proceeds of terrorism.

One such vehicle was seized on April 24 in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, when forces got an input that police constable Sartaj Ahmad Ittoo had been kidnapped by some unknown militants in a Santro car.

“A search operation was launched by police along with other security agencies in Kharpora Frisal to nab the terrorists who were reportedly moving in a Santro vehicle. Subsequently, a Santro vehicle bearing registration No JK02-9795 was intercepted. When stopped by security forces, the terrorists sitting in the vehicle came out and started firing indiscriminately on security forces,” police spokesman said, adding that two terrorists were neutralized on the spot in return fire by the forces and the kidnapped policeman was rescued safely.

“Driver Irfan Ahmad Dar of Wandena, Shopian, was apprehended and the vehicle was taken into possession. Upon investigation, a huge quantity of arms/ammunition and explosive substances were recovered. It was established that the vehicle, used to facilitate the movement of terrorists from one place to another, falls within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism and is accordingly liable to be seized,” the police spokesperson said.

In another incident, on June 4, the station house officer of Yaripora police station, while patrolling at the main market, noticed a Santro car without a registration number and signaled it to stop for checking.

“As the police party moved towards the vehicle, the terrorists sitting inside, four in number, started firing indiscriminately on the police party. The fire was retaliated to and the terrorists sitting in the Santro vehicle managed to flee from the spot leaving behind the vehicle, from which, a doctor’s slip, a waterproof jacket, two registration number plates and one VIVO phone were found,” the spokesman said.

“During investigations, the identity of the driver of the vehicle was ascertained as Hilal Ahmad Malik of Tazipora Mehmoodpora, Kulgam. He was an associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT and after the commission of this crime, he became an active LeT terrorist,” the spokesman said, adding that during the investigation, it surfaced that the accused Hilal Ahmad Malik had ferried the militants in the above Santro vehicle for committing a terrorist act.

The spokesperson added that Malik also used a motorcycle bearing registration No JK02BF-6620 and a truck bearing registration No JK03E-8904 for the transportation of terrorists and arms/ammunition from one place to another.

All the vehicles including the Santro, truck and the motorcycle were taken into possession as they fall within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism and are accordingly liable to be seized, according to the spokesman.

In another incident in May, police said the incharge of counter insurgency unit, Nowbugh, stopped an i-20 vehicle bearing registration no JK01V-0180 at Kilkadal Chadoora for checking.

“During the search, 10 posters, 01 matrix sheet of proscribed terror outfit JeM and cash of RS 42,000/- were recovered from the possession of Mohd. Lateef Koka and Younus Manzoor Waza, who were boarding the said vehicle. During the investigation, it was established that the vehicle has been used to facilitate the movement of terrorists and incriminating material from one place to another which falls within the proceeds of terrorism. “