Five terrorists arrested in separate incidents at Kashmir, terror module busted in Budgam

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Security forces in Budgam on Sunday (March 1) busted a terror module and arrested four terrorists affiliated with Ansarul- Gazwatul Hind (AGH) outfit. Acting on a tip-off, the Budgam police with the help of Rashtriya Rifles raided the hideout, detained the militants and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

On preliminary enquiry, it was found that these terror associates are affiliated with terrorist outfit Ansarul- Gazwatul Hind ( AGH) and are involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists. The four have been identified as; Mir Muzamil Nabi, Umar Ajaz Ahangar both are residents of Kanihama and Raouf Ahmad Bhat, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat residents of Kantebagh.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered in Magam police station and an investigation has begun.

Earlier, an associate of a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was arrested by the joint team of Ganderbal Police and the Rashtriya Rifles while also recovering a Chinese grenade from him. A police official revealed that in November 2019 two militants were brought to Ganderbal district by the accused Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, who is a resident of Akhal area of Kangan.

Bhat has been found to have established contacts of militants with locals at Kullan area where the former took refuge on different occasions. He is also known to have ferried militants from Bandipora to Ganderbal at the behest of Pakistani handlers. Bhat has a previous police record which was registered for lobbying grenade at Kangan Police Station in the year 2008.