Five Army soldiers lose lives in foiling infiltration bid in J-K

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Two more Indian Army soldiers lost their lives on Sunday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Keran operations in which five terrorists were eliminated yesterday, Army sources said. With this, a total of five soldiers lost their lives in the exchange of fire with the terrorists who had attempted to cross over to the Indian side.

On Saturday and Sunday, as many as nine terrorists were killed by the Indian Army in 24 hours in Kashmir valley. The Defence spokesperson had earlier informed that operations to evacuate the injured have been hampered by heavy snow and rough terrain conditions.