First Indian fighter jet,HF-24 Restored by HAL for Display at NSC

At a time when all eyes are on the Mumbai Metro, bullet train or Tejas light combat helicopter, a tremendous assortment of vehicles, locomotives and aircraft from a bygone era that have been in a state of retirement at the Nehru Science Centre (NSC) in Worli are set to serve as a glorious reminder of their link with the past after these historic carriers were repaired and restored to their former shine.



India’s first indigenously manufactured fighter jet, the HF-24 Marut, designed by a Nazi-era German engineer and used in the Bangladesh Liberation War; a 114-year-old steam lorry that towed ships into the Mazgaon dock; one of the first electric locomotives to enter the railways in the late twenties; an electric tram car from 1902; and a steam engine of the legendary Darjeeling Himalayan Railway — have for the first time since they completed their circuitous journeys undergone major restoration work as part of the centre’s initiative to keep alive the country’s heritage of transport.

“These artefacts have been on display in the open science park of the Nehru Science Centre since 1979. Unfortunately, sultry climatic conditions due to close proximity to the sea over the years led to corrosion and deterioration. Although minor efforts like painting the body was done intermittently, there was never any attempt to restore these artefacts holistically with expert help,” said NSC director Shivaprasad Khened, who took advantage of the pandemic-induced lockdown to engage experts and resurrect these pieces of industrial history — stripped of parts and beset by rust — at a cost of Rs 16 lakh.



To prevent Asia’s first fighter jet — donated by the Indian Air Force to the science park in 1978 — from crumbling any further, the centre sought help from its makers, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The HF-24 Marut, also known as ‘Spirit of the Tempest’, designed to attack from a lower height and used in the famous battle of Longewala, was born out of Jawaharlal Nehru’s desire for India’s own fighter plane. Given the dearth of technology and expertise at the time, Nehru had appointed a German aerospace scientist, known for designing several Luftwaffe aircrafts for World War II. “Although the Covid-19 pandemic provided us an opportunity to attempt major restoration of this historic aircraft, we were also faced with a severe funds crunch. We appealed to HAL, Nashik. They sent their team of engineers and technicians who camped at our centre for three weeks and carried out the restoration, free of cost,” informs Khened.

The other vehicle restored to its former self with a black and red band livery is the electric locomotive manufactured around 1929 that operated between Kalyan and Pune during the pre-independence era under the Great Indian Peninsular Railways. To reinstate the only locomotive of the “broad gauge, direct current, passenger traffic train” preserved in India — the Central Railway Locomotive Workshop in Parel, known for its 140-year-old history in manufacturing and repair of steam, electric and diesel locomotives — joined forces. “The exterior surface plates, structural members and roof were heavily corroded. We removed and replaced all the corroded parts and surface plates and took care to preserve its original colour, texture and structure,” said chief workshop manager Vivek Acharya.



A 1906 steam lorry that replaced man and animal-powered wagons to haul ships into Mazgaon’s dry dock and for transporting shipping materials was resurrected from substantial wear and tear caused over four decades since it was gifted to NSC. “Apart from the humidity, visitors’ constant handling can be damaging to metal. Unlike art and archaeology museums, science museums are designed with hands-on exhibits that one can touch. Unfortunately this non-coercive approach has been counterproductive to preserving artefacts,” rues Khened.