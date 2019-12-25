First Chief of Defence Staff to be announced in a day or two: Govt sources

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

A day after the government of India declared that the country will get its first Chief of Defence Staff, sources have said that the announcement might take a couple of days from the government. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet is set to consider the names of the panel of military officers for the CDS post, and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s name is also on being considered for the top post.

The government had on Tuesday said that the office of the Chief of Defence Staff will come under the ambit of Department of Military Affairs. The primary role of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands of armed forces. It will also create joint collaboration to establish commands in the future.

“The Department of Military Affairs under the CDS will facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of joint/theatre commands,” news agency ANI quoted top government officials as saying.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar while making the announcement yesterday said that the officer who will be appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff will be a four-star General and will head the Department of Military Affairs.

“The CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs. CDS post would be held by a four-star General and he would not be eligible to hold any Government office after demitting the office of CDS. He will also not hold any private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting the office of CDS,” the sources told the news agency.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had cleared the report of the committee, headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, that finalised the responsibilities of the CDS.