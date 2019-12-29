First batch of Russian-made Su-30SM fighters arrives in Armenia

| By

SOURCE: TASS

The first pair of Russian-made Su-30SM multirole fighters purchased by Armenia at the beginning of 2019 landed at an aerodrome in Southern Caucasus republic, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on his Facebook page on Friday. “Our most important acquisition this year,” Pashinyan noted, demonstrating the delivered aircraft to his subscribers. The Armenian authorities announced in early 2019 that they had acquired four Su-30SM multirole fighters from Russia.