Fire in Bengaluru HAL Scrap Yard, No Casualty Reported: Official

A massive fire broke out in the scrap yard of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) factory in the city’s eastern suburb, an official said on Wednesday. No casualty was reported. “A fire broke out in the scrap yard of foundry and forge division of our factory earlier in the day due to the presence of magnesium metal in it. The fire has been contained by dry chemical extinguishers,” said an official of the defence behemoth in a statement here.

The factory is located near the airport, used for operating and testing military aircraft. “No damage to property or casualty due to the fire and its clouds of smoke. We are investigating the incident,” the official added.

The over 7 decades-old city-based aerospace major designs, develops and makes military aircraft, including fighters and helicopters for the three defence services, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) being its main customer.