Financial penalties if deliveries are delayed on Tejas Mk1A: HAL Chief

Chief of state-run aerospace Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) R Madhavan speaking to CNBC TV18 has said that starting FY2023-24, HAL will be delivering 16 Tejas Mk1A fighter jets per financial year and as per contract now confirmed by the HAL chief, will include two Financial penalties if it is not able to maintain 16 aircraft per year schedule.

HAL will need to shell out 10% per aircraft delayed for the contracted year in penalties and the second penalty will be that it won’t be able to ask for price escalation due to delays following year for the same.

HAL is looking to maintain 16 jets per year from FY23-24 and go up to 20 by end of the second year in production. While the contract for 73 Tejas Mk1A is likely to be concluded in 4.5 years with delivery starting from 2023, HAL will also need to ensure that it maintains the build quality of each aircraft as promised where IAF can refuse to take hand over if it is found unsatisfactory.

In past to meets targets and to escape financial penalties, while manufacturing BAe Hawk 132 AJTs, HAL uses to deliver assembled aircraft to IAF that were later found with technical issues and required further work by IAF Technicians. to avoid similar tactics, idrw.org has been told that HAL will still face penalties if aircraft delivered is later found with the unsatisfactory quality or has some technical issues.

IAF has reportedly has told HAL that the goal is to get 16 jets per annum with the Quality that has been assured in papers, IAF will welcome additional jets if there is no compromise in work and quality of the product over the target per year, but won’t stress over 16 jets per year.

