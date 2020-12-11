Fearing A Surgical Strike By India, Pakistani Army Put On High Alert; India Terms It As Propaganda

The Pakistani army has been put on high alert as they fear an attack by the Indian army. Media reports n Pakistan has claimed that the army has been put on high alert since a strike by India is anticipated. Reports also claimed that the attack is being used as a diversion for internal issues.

According to a report by Pakistani media outlet Dawn, a ‘false flag operation” was being planned by India to divert the world’s attention from several of its internal issues, including the ongoing farmers’ protest, its treatment of minorities, atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and criticism of its policies by international institutions and media.’

The claim follows a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch Sector on Wednesday night. Reports say that the Pakistani army attacked Poonch’s Mankote sector. The Indian Army also replied in a befitting manner. Two Pakistani army jawans have been killed in the attack.

The attack happens at a time when the Pakistani intelligence agency (ISI) is going to organize a conference in Islamabad on 11 December on the status of LoC.

The Indian Army has rubbished reports of such attacks and has said that there are no such plans.