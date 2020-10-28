FAU-G: Akshay’s action game based on Galwan to launch next month, watch teaser

| By

SOURCE: THE WEEK

Actor Akshay Kumar, on Sunday, released a teaser of FAU-G the Indian alternative to PUBG. The game has been developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games, in collaboration with Akshay, who had announced the game last month.

“Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser,” Akshay tweeted.

nCore also shared the teaser on its Twitter handle and confirmed that FAU-G will be launched in November.

FAU-G will be released for both android and iOS users.

The teaser which gave a glimpse into the game’s basics, revealed that it will be based on the recent Galwan Valley clash between India and China. It shows Indian Army soldiers fighting wihthout weapons. According to reports, the multi-player action game will reprise the hand-to-hand combat that occurred in the Galwan Valley between the troops.

A share of the net revenue generated from this game will be donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust’ that supports families of India’s armed forces martyrs.