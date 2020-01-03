Fathers of three chiefs served in IAF s

The fathers of the three chiefs — Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Admiral Karambir Singh Nijjer and General Naravane — served in the IAF. The fathers of Admiral Nijjer and General Naravane retired as Wing Commanders. The father of Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria retired as Honorary Flying Officer.

Notably, Admiral Nijjer, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria and General Naravane are from the same course (56th) at the National Defence Academy. They had passed out in 1980. This information came on the Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force carrying a small message “Join Air Force”.