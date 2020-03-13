Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after seven months as J&K administration revokes detention order

Abdullah, 83, was detained along with his son and former CM Omar Abdullah, PDP president and ex-Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and other mainstream leaders on August 5 after centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated J&K state into two Union Territories.

Abdullah was the first mainstream leader to be booked under PSA, which was introduced by his father and then CM Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 to fight timber smugglers.

The revocation of his detention comes days after eight opposition parties had sent a joint resolution to the government demanding the immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir including three former CMs — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Besides, many separatist leaders, civil society members, traders, lawyers and youths have also been booked under PSA and lodged in jails in and outside of J&K.