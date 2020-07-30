Farhan Akhtar To Play Lead In Rakesh Sharma’s Biopic ‘Saare Jahaan Se Acchha’?

| By

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

The news of the biopic of Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma has been making it to the headlines for the last two years. The film titled Saare Jahaan Se Acchha will mark ad-filmmaker Mahesh Mathai’s return to the big screen after his 2000 film Bhopal Express. The sci-film will reportedly trace the journey of Sharma, a former Indian Air Force pilot, to the moon. The astronaut flew aboard Soyuz T-11 on April 3, 1984 and later became the first Indian to travel in space.

Farhan Akhtar to play Rakesh Sharma in next

According to reports, the makers of the film had announced the project in 2018 with Aamir Khan in the titular role, but the actor dropped out of the film eventually. The film’s writer, Anjum Rajabali, had reportedly revealed at a public event, that it was because Aamir’s dream project, Mahabharat that he had to opt out of the film. Ever since there have been speculations about the actor who would step into the shoes of Rakesh Sharma. After baton passing through several actors, recently according to reports by a local media outlet, the director has roped in Farhan Akhtar on board for the titular role.

A source of the media outlet close to the development reportedly informed that after going through a lot of brainstorming, the makers zeroed in on Farhan as he has played an athlete Milkha Singh before in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The source reportedly said that the talks are going on and the actor is expected to start his preparations soon after he completes his pending commitments. According to the source, the actor will go through a thorough body transformation, physical training, and understanding the nuances of an astronaut for the film.

As per reports, the source also informed that the final script is all drafted and the makers are now looking forward to searching for an ensemble star cast and chalk out the time schedule of the film. According to reports, the film will showcase the journey of the astronaut with emotional undertones of the death of Sharma’s daughter. It will also showcase the training sessions he went through as part of the mission which was a joint program between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Soviet Intercosmos Space Program.