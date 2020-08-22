Family members of ‘converted’ Sikh Girl write to Pak PM, want to leave country

9 family members of “converted” Sikh Girl Jagjit Kaur from Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib have written to authorities asking them to issue passports for them as they want to leave the country.

Letter written to DCO Nankana Sahib said, “Please be kind to us to hand over Jagjit Kaur to us” or “have our passports made so, that we can live a dignified and safe life in another country.”

A court had earlier ruled that Jagjit should go with her “husband” Muhammad Hassan. Hassan says Jagjit alias “Ayesha bibi” married to him on her own accord, something that is disputed by her family.

“Living in a country like Pakistan has become not only difficult but impossible for us. It is a sign of fear that we cannot send our children to school,” the letter accessed by WION stated.

“Where we cannot save our honors, how can we save ourselves?..If the tradition of conversion continues like this then I am sorry to say that the day is not far away when there is no minority in Pakistan,” it added.

Manmohan, the brother of the Sikh girl, speaking to WION, said that he had explained to many officials that Pakistan’s Punjab govt had promised to support but nothing came out.

The letter has been sent to Pakistani PM Imran Khan, Army Chief Qamar Bajwa, DG ISPR Babar Iftekhar & Governor and CM of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Jagjit Kaur is the daughter of the Granthi of Nankana Sahib Gurudwara–one of the holiest places of worship for the Sikh since it is the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism– Guru Nanak.