False Flag: How Pakistan is trying to buy an insurance policy against future terror attacks.

Since last few months, Playboy Prime Minister Imran Khan has been raking up False Flag attack against Indian forces to drum up for an imaginary war which he and his Government have been imagining from the time Article 370 and Article 35A both Indian Laws were removed from the Indian administrated Kashmir in August. It is not rare to accuse India of trying to kill its soldiers to drum up a war-like scenario but it has been going on for the last few years where Pakistan wants to get rid of terror sponsors tag by actually accusing its victims of terror has one who planned this attacks.

Pakistan’s notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) has an approved list of Ex-ISI Generals who are allowed to talk to media and promote this conspiracy theory to its people that all terror attacks ranging from 26/11, Uri, Pathankot or Pulwama attacks on the Indian forces have been False Flag operations carried out by Indian external Intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

While no evidence is ever presented on most of the so-called false flag operations which this ISI thugs blame on the Indian forces but often at least when it comes to 26/11 Mumbai attacks where 10 Pakistani Trained Terrorists killed 162, they refer to the book ” The Betrayal of India: Revisiting the 26/11 Evidence ” written by Jewish author Elias Davidsson to give themselves the clean shit.

If any Indian took efforts to read the book especially those who believed it was an RSS-Right Wing conspiracy tell me that book peddles authors Poor conspiracy theories riddled narrative that whole 26/11 Mumbai attack was planned to simply kill police officer Hemant Karkare who was investigating alleged homegrown Right-wing terrorist acts like several bomb blasts in Malegaon, Samjhauta Express, Mecca Masjid almost same conspiracy theories riddled narrative seen in the RSS Ki Sazish” written by Aziz Burney which was released by the Congress General Secretary Digvijay Singh at a media event.

It’s not hidden that Ajmal Amir Kasab, the sole surviving Pakistani gunman from the 26/11 attack confessed to Indian courts that Pak’s agenda of turning 26/11 into an Indian conspiracy and Kasab was ordered by his handler to wear the Kalava, the sacred Hindu thread and was told not to be captured alive. 26/11 attacks from the start was made to look like attacks which were carried out by alleged homegrown Right-wing terrorists at the time when then Congress government was promoting ” saffron Terror” theories to deflate their failures from rising Islamic terror attacks in the county.

While almost every state agency ranging from CIA and R&AW debunked the childish claims of the author of the book, some even pointed out to this previous work like ” Hijacking America’s Mind on 9/11: Counterfeiting Evidence ” where he blamed CIA for staging 9/11 attacks shows he has no credibility left and he is just an author trying to make money from fools who believe in conspiracy theories in India and certainly in Pakistan and many believe he was commissioned to write a book by Pakistani agencies to absorb of their role in the attacks.

Fact remains that from Previous Prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the then-ISI chief Gen. Shuja Pasha at time of 26/11 all have admitted the role of elements and non-state actors from Pakistan and have never blamed India for carrying out such attacks in their major city but interesting observation is that this narrative has been peddled more from the time Playboy Prime Minister Imran Khan took office in the Islamabad. This regular reference to False Flag operations in India by Indians to wage a war against his country suggests that he is deeply convinced that all terror attacks ranging from 26/11, Uri, Pathankot or Pulwama attacks on the Indian forces were all stag managed but this repeated utterance by him also exposes that behind a charming 60-year-old man is a Class-A Duffer who believes in jinns and Black-magic stuff and dangerously but partially is now in control of Pakistani Nuclear Bombs.

