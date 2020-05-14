Fake army jawan had contacts in Saudi, Pak

The 22-year-old man arrested recently for impersonating an army jawan was in contact with a man from Pakistan, someone in India’s Jammu and Kashmir and Saudi Arabia through Facebook, investigations revealed. Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said one of his relatives works in Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani man with whom accused Mohammed Salman Ansari was in touch with too worked in the same company. “The accused revealed they have been chatting through Facebook messenger. We are yet to find out the topic of their discussions,” said a police official. GRP officials received Ansari’s custody from a court until May 18 on Wednesday. He was arrested on May 10 from the city.

Investigations also revealed that Ansari, who had scored 86% in higher secondary science stream examinations in Uttar Pradesh, always wanted to join Indian Army. However, in 2017 he was allegedly duped by a middleman who promised him a job in defence force. Since then Ansari has been roaming around wearing army uniform telling his family that he was in the army.Ansari had bought the army uniform from near Dimapur railway station in Nagaland. Besides fake identity card of Indian Army, a counterfeit Indian currency note of Rs100 denomination was found from his possession. “The fake currency note could have been smuggled from a neighbouring country. We will be interrogating him about its source,” the police official said.

In the past, he had worked as a waiter in restaurants in Vapi and Ahmedabad. He was subjected to corona test but it was negative, sources said.