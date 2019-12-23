Fact Check : Is India becoming a major source of space debris?

SOURCE: BBC

A senior Pakistani politician has accused India’s space programme of becoming a major source of space debris. Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry urged the international community to take note of India’s “irresponsible” space missions. Space debris is the thousands of fragments from old rocket parts or disintegrated satellites that litter space – principally in Earth’s orbit.

Mr Chaudhry’s comments follow the discovery by the US space agency, Nasa, of debris from an Indian spacecraft that crashed on the Moon in September. But is the claim borne out by the data? Is India now a major source of potentially dangerous space junk?.

How much space junk is there?

There are more than 23,000 pieces of debris larger than 10cm (4in) and the US Space Surveillance Network tracks most of them, according to Nasa’s Orbital Debris Programme Office (ODPO). Most of that debris is zipping around within 1,250 miles of the Earth’s surface, along with more than 2,000 artificial satellites, as well as the International Space Station.

There is plenty of opportunity for collisions to occur and much of the existing debris arises out of these crashes in space. When China tested a missile on one of its own weather satellites in 2007, an estimated 3,000 pieces of debris were created. And the accidental collision of US and Russian communications satellites in 2009 also added greatly to the number of large pieces of debris in orbit, according to ODPO.

How much is India responsible for?

India still produces much less space junk than the top three polluters: Russia, the US and China, according to ODPO data. Indian-made space debris, however, is on the rise – from 163 pieces in 2019 to 117 in 2018.