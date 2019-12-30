Facebook Snubs Pakistan Broadcast Corporation For Spreading Fake News On Kashmir

Today when Radio Pakistan which is also part of the Pakistan Broadcast corporation was live-streaming fake news on the so-called “atrocities, curfew, and military lockdown in Kashmir” on Facebook, the social media giant realised that lies were being spread in the name of news, thus Facebook blocked the live streaming. Facebook told Radio Pakistan that the live stream was “against the community standards” of the social media network and hence the live streaming was blocked.

“It is a welcomed step that social media giant like Facebook have realised that Pakistan is using its official media to spread false narrative and fake news as far as Kashmir is concerned and hence after realising this they have blocked the live streaming of Radio Pakistan”, a senior official in the security establishment told Republic world.

Facebook not only blocked today’s live streaming but has also removed several posts made by Pakistan Radio on its official Facebook page eulogising terrorists like Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa. While removing the posts where the dead terrorists like Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa were being termed as “Martyrs,” Facebook told Pakistan Radio “Your Posts Goes against our community Standards on dangerous individuals and organisations”.

In the past as well the Head of the propaganda wing of the Pakistan army DGISPR Major General Asif Gafoor had said that social media giants like Facebook and Twitter were removing several of the posts that Pakistanis were making on the issue of Kashmir. Sources say Pakistan Army has opened a fake news factory and has hired a large group of youth who make false posts on the issue of Kashmir so as to raise the issue of Kashmir globally. Pakistan has already been snubbed by the United Nations Security Council after it tried to raise the issue of Kashmir there.