Extensive Sea Trials of ALH Mk-Ill Green Helicopter Completed HAL:

SOURCE: HAL

The RWR&DC has successfully carried out the 3rd oversea trials of green helicopters ALH Mk.III wheel variant at Coast Guard Air Station, Chennai for the 32 ALH contract.

The flight trials involved flying at day & night. The flight test was carried out for the surveillance radar, EOIR payload with SWIR Short Wave Infra Red, automatic identification system AIS, on-board solid state digital video recorder SSDVR, navigation accuracy checks over sea with integrated architecture/display system IADS.

3 Coast Guard ships Sujay, Abheek & Priyadarshini with a large contingent of sailing team participated & provided support in the trials The data generated through extensive flight testing will be used for completion of certification of 19 new systems fitted on ALH Mk-Ill.