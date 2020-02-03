Experience the fun moments at the Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow

| By

SOURCE: TNN

The mega-expo to be held in Lucknow from Wednesday, will not be just about a magnificent display of arms and ammunition and latest technology in defence systems, there’s a lot of fun things planned too for city folks to experience at the event.

TANKS: Several tanks have been stationed at the venue by the Army for people to have a close look at the mighty vehicle and also see the mean machine from the inside (BCCL/ Farhan Ahmad Siddiqui) SAIL BOATS FOR SELFIES: Sail boats used by the Indian Navy have been put at the venue for people to click pics & have their very own Titanic moments. Water scooters will also be stationed at the exhibition area .

POSE LIKE A SOLDIER: The army has made bunkers like the ones they have in forward areas for people to click selfies at and see how soldiers man the borders 24×7 , While the Vrindavan Yojna area is where all the exhibits will be on display apart from several activities planned, the fun area of the Defence Expo is at the Gomti Riverfront near Nishatganj. “This is where most of the fun will be for Lucknowites,” says a defence official.

CUSTOMIZED MEMENTOS: Pens, caps and other merchandise will be available at the stalls of the three forces – Army, Navy and Air Force for people to buy. The three forces will also put up recruitment stalls at the venue

A VIRTUAL FIRING RANGE: People can check out their skills in firing various guns of the Army with laser guns and simulator (BCCL)

“There will also be band performances twice a day by the Army, Navy and Air Force personnel, followed by martial arts performances including the Gatka by the Sikh regiment and the Khukri dance by Gurkha and Kumaon regiments,” adds the official.

And that’s not all, there’s a lot more happening at the venue when it will be thrown open for the public to see on February 7-8.