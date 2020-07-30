Ex-RAW agent claims top Bollywood actors have anti-India Pakistan links

SOURCE: YAHOO NEWS

N K Sood, a former officer of the Research & Analysis Wing, made a sensational claim alleging that some Bollywood personalities are involved in dealings with dodgy individuals who are associated with Pakistan’s notorious Inter-Services Intelligence thereby posing a serious security threat to India.

Sood took to his YouTube channel to insinuate that some Bollywood biggies are linked to Aneel Mussarat, a British businessman of Pakistani origin. Mussarat is Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s close associate and has funded his political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Sood alleged that Mussarat hosts ISI and Pak army officials who visit London.

The former RAW agent also referred to the social media heat that a Bollywood actress is facing for allegedly ‘taking Rs 5 crore to support anti-CAA protests’ earlier this year.

Sood added that several Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding of Aneel Musarat’s daughter in September 2017, where Imran Khan and several ISI officials were present.

He said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate are already probing some personalities because of their association with Mussarat.

A few days ago, Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president, Baijayant Panda has also made a sensational charge linking some Bollywood personalities to Pakistan and the ISI.

The former Member of Parliament from Odisha claimed in a tweet that some Bollywood personalities have business and personal links with ‘certain Pakistanis and NRIs’ who ‘encourage violence in Jammu and Kashmir’.