Ex-PMO official blames RAW for Kargil in his book, says intel agency failed to alert Pakistan’s intrusions

Once again the Research and Analysis Wing’s (RAW) has come under the spotlight for its role during the Kargil conflict and this time a former bureaucrat has blamed the intel agency claiming that it failed to alert the government about the Pakistani intrusion into Kargil.

In his book, ‘With Four Prime Ministers – My PMO Journey’, former joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jarnail Singh throws light on the security lapses that caused great damage during Kargil War. Jarnail Singh, who served for eight years in the PMO and served with four Prime Ministers – H.D. Deve Gowda, I.K. Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh – writes that it was the failure of the RAW as an organisation and its senior officials.

According to his book, after the Kargil War, the role of the RAW came under scrutiny and then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Principal Secretary Brajesh Mishra asked Singh to check for mention of intrusions in Kargil sector. He then checked all reports from January 1999 right up to the months preceding May 1999.

“Surprisingly, there was no information of intrusions, either before or after, in the reports,” he writes in his book which is to be released shortly. He goes on to remind the readers that “surprisingly nobody was punished for the serious lapses in which about 527 soldiers sacrificed their lives…”

Earlier this month Lieutenant General (retd) Mohinder Puri had made similar claims when he said the 1999 Kargil intrusion was the fallout of the failure of the military intelligence as well as other intelligence agencies.

“The Kargil War happened due to the failure of intelligence agencies, including military intelligence,” PTI had quoted Puri as saying.

Jarnail Singh’s “With Four Prime Ministers…” attempts to give a personalised peek into the action that takes place behind the scenes in the PMO.

Fondly remembering his days under the Vajpayee government, Singh defines it as the ‘Golden Era’ for infrastructure and economic development in the history of India.

The former civil servant spent around nine months each with Deve Gowda and Gujral and just three months with Manmohan Singh.