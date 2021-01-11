Ex-jawan shared sensitive information with woman officer of Pakistan’s ISI: NIA team to probe his mobile data

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Anti Terror Squad (ATS) will be probing the mobile data records of former Indian Army jawan Saurabh Sharma, who was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s external intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The data is expected to reveal unknown details such as his communication with a woman officer of the ISI along with his alleged financial transactions with one Anas Gitauli, who was arrested by the ATS in Godhra, Gujarat.

According to initial reports, the ATS has already taken the duo in custody and Anas is being brought from Godhra to Lucknow, where he would be brought face to face with Sharma for further investigation.

Money was being transferred to Sharma’s, wife’s accounts

Preliminary information reveals that Sharma was sharing sensitive information regarding India’s security establishment with Anas Gitauli, who was, in turn sending money to the former’s bank accounts via electronic transfers. The agencies are also probing if money was transferred to Sharma’s wife’s account by Anas Gitauli. The information was being relayed to Pakistan’s agencies.

Interestingly, the NIA had, last year, arrested Gitauli’s elder brother Imran for alleged spying at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI. He was held in Hyderabad and the agencies are hopeful that a further probe of the duo will help reveal further information regarding the nexus that operates towards providing secret information to ISI.

It is believed that the network may have other, even younger members at work and the agencies are hopeful that their details would be revealed during Sharma’s investigation.