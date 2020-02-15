EU Envoy After Kashmir Visit: “Important To Lift Restrictions Swiftly”

SOURCE: NDTV

India has taken positive steps to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir but it is important to lift the remaining restrictions swiftly, the European Union said on Friday, following the latest visit by a group of foreign diplomats to the union territory under lockdown since August.

Diplomats from 25 nations – including some from the European Union – visited Srinagar and Jammu for two days this week today to survey the situation in Jammu and Kashmir six months after the centre ended the state’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories. The group included envoys from Germany, Canada, France, Italy and Poland, New Zealand, Mexico, Afghanistan, Austria, Uzbekistan, as well as envoys from the European Union.

“The visit confirmed that the Government of India has taken positive steps to restore normalcy. Some restrictions remain, notably on internet access and mobile services, and some political leaders are still in detention,” a statement from the European Union said on Friday.

“While we recognise the serious security concerns, it is important that the remaining restrictions be lifted swiftly,” the statement from Virginie Battu-Henriksson, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, added.