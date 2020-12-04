Erdogan plans to send Syrian mercenaries to Kashmir : Greek Media

SOURCE: Pentapostagma.gr

Ankara’s attempt to extend its influence to Muslims in South Asia comes as part of President Erdogan’s ongoing steps to challenge Saudi Arabia’s dominance of the Islamic world.

Turkey is emerging as the leader of the entire Muslim world, even threatening India in the Kashmir issue, having completely lost its sense of logic. Pakistan was the second country in the plan, as Ankara and Islamabad prepare for a permanent presence of surface units and aircraft of the Pakistani Defense Ministry in the Turkish operation “Shield of the Mediterranean”, with which Erdogan hopes to plunder Greek lands and plots of land from Greece.

Turkey has started preparing its gangs in Syria to send them to Kashmir after Karabakh to fight for Pakistan and against India. According to information received by local sources from the ANF , Abu Emsa, who is the head of the brigade of Suleiman Shah – a gang that joined the Syrian National Army (SMO), 5 days ago told its members in Afrin that the Turkish state wishes to strengthen Kashmir.

Abu Emsa said Turkish officers would also ask the commanders of other SMO gangs to state the names of those who would like to go to Kashmir.

Abu Emsa said those leaving his gang would join the list and receive $ 2,000 in funding. He told members of his gang he met in Schiege that Kashmir is as mountainous as Karabakh.

Local sources told the Turkish state that it has been conducting this activity in Ezaz, Gerablus, Bap, Afrin and Idlib for a short time, thus choosing the names of the gangs that will be secretly transferred.