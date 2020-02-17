Entertainment News: Jahnvi Kapoor’s ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ gets a new release date

Janhvi Kapoor’s next big movie up for release is ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. The makers have decided to shift the release date of the film from March 13 to April 24, 2020. Now, instead, Irrfan Khan’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ will release on March 13, 2020.

Janhvi shared the new release date along with the film poster on social media. She wrote: Have to wait a littttttle longer to share this one with you’ll but I promise it’s special. Ready to take off in cinemas on 24th April, 2020! @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #ShariqPatel @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @itsvineetsingh @manavvij @sharansharma @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial

The Dharma Productions backed ‘Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl’ is a biopic which tells the story of the first Indian Air Force woman officer who went to war. The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts.

Janhvi chopped off her long hair to ace her part as the lead character and the filming began in Lucknow, last year.