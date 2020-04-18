Engine heating issue probable reasons for IAF’s AH-64E Apache emergency landing

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

One of the T700-701D engines which are used to power IAF’s AH-64E Apache Gunship which made an emergency landing in the fields of Budhawar village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Friday could have heated up due to technical reasons. Two GE T700 turboshaft engines are used to power AH-64E Apache Gunship and according to IAF sources who spoke to media, one of the engines had a loss of power due to heating up due to which pilot instead heading back to the base made the landing with just one engine.

The helicopter had taken off from the Pathankot base and a technician from the base was rushed to the spot and was seen working on the effected engine at the time of filing of this report.

