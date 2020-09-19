Engage with international media to mount pressure on Pakistan over terrorism: Opposition asks govt in RS

| By

SOURCE: Times Now Digital

The opposition has asked the government to engage with international media to mount pressure on Pakistan and build a global opinion against it for sponsoring terrorism and providing safe haven to fugitives such as Dawood Ibrahim.

Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Sasmit Patra of the BJD said the government should increase international pressure on Pakistan by escalating its engagement with the G-8 nations. Amid increased international pressure, Pakistan recently banned 88 terrorists including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim in an attempt to slip out from the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list.

The BJD MP said that the Indian media has reported on the address and the assets of Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan, but the international media hasn’t done that.

The government should “escalate matter through engagement with international media”, he said.

Patra further said that the government should also use Parliamentarian just as the US administration associates with senators.

India raised terrorism issue at UNSC last month

Last month, India had mounted its pressure on Pakistan by citing the D-company matter at the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) and requested the global watchdog to help combat terror funding with enhanced coordination with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“India has been a victim of terrorism sponsored from across our border. We experienced first-hand cruel linkage between transnational organised crime and terrorism,” India said at the High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on August 7.

It had also mentioned that Dawood Ibrahim-run ‘D-company’ – an “organised crime syndicate” used to smuggle gold and counterfeit currencies and perpetrated bomb blasts in Mumbai that led to the deaths of more than 250 people.

“The United Nations needs to enhance its coordination with bodies like FATF which have been playing a significant role in setting global standards for preventing and combating money laundering & terrorist financing,” the Indian delegation had said.