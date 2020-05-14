Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam gets over, terrorists escape in night

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

An encounter between security forces and terrorists, which broke out at Yamrach village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday (May 13) night, ended on Thursday with the terrorists managing to flee from the encounter site taking advantage of the darkness.

Sources said that the encounter started after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in Yamrach after receiving a specific input about the presence of some terrorists in the area. As the security forces approached towards the hideout of the terrorists, the terrorists opened fire upon them, triggering an encounter. Sources told Zee Media that more reinforcements was rushed to the encounter site to kill kill the terrorists. It was believed that two to three terrorists were trapped in the area and all the exit points of the area have been sealed off but it seems that they managed to escape before the security forces could seal the area properly.

In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Wednesday (May 6) killed the most wanted and Pakistan-supported Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s top terror commander Riyaz Naikoo along with his associate in an encounter in Beighpora village of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.