Employment of terrorism against us a low cost option for Pakistan, says Rajnath Singh

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that for Pakistan, employment of terrorism against India has been a low-cost option but ever since India struck terror camps at Balakot in last February, Pakistan knows that its terror camps just across the border are not safe terror training havens anymore.

The Defence Minister further said that India taught a lesson to Pakistan and through pre-emptive airstrikes on Balakot, it indicated that terrorist camps across Line of Control were no longer a secure place for its home-grown terrorists and their handlers.

Security scenario has completely changed in the last few years said Singh and termed Kargil and incidents of cross border terrorism as examples of new kind of warfare.

Hybrid warfare a reality

“Hybrid warfare is a reality of the present day. There is no clear beginning and end in this changing scenario of conflict,” he said adding that Balakot airstrikes have forced rewriting of doctrines across the border and showed India’s resolve and capability.

Speaking at a seminar titled ‘Indian Air Force: No war, no peace’ at Centre for Air Power Studies in Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said that “the message (of Balakot) was very clear that the kind of proxy war perpetrated on our people will not be tolerated.”

Don’t lose the edge over Pakistan

He further said that if we have to be prepared for the tasks assigned to us then it is important we maintain credible deterrence at land, air and sea at all times.

Deterrence comes from keeping every personnel trained and motivated, he said adding that credible deterrence comes from the will of the military leadership and intent of political leadership while taking the tough decision and it was evident after Kargil, Uri attacks and Pulwama attack.

Apart from Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria also addressed the gathering and said that India will have an edge over Pakistan once Rafale fighter jets are inducted and said that once the edge is retained then it is important that we don’t lose it.