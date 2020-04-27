Elbit Systems gets EW Contracts from Indian air force.

SOURCE: DEFENSE BLOG

Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems said on Sunday it won a contract worth about $103 million to supply electronic warfare (EW) suites allegedly for Indian air force.

The contract will be carried out over three years and includes long-term integrated logistic support. Under the contract, Elbit Systems will fit the customer’s helicopters with complete EW suites, including countermeasure systems. “Demand for combat-proven EW systems is getting stronger as the electro-magnetic spectrum becomes increasingly contested and the threat to aircraft gets more acute,” said Edgar Maimon, general manager of Elbit Systems EW.